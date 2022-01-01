CLEVELAND (WJW) – A suspect is in custody after an off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed Friday evening, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

According to investigators, the off-duty officer was shot twice during an aggravated robbery of his vehicle on Rocky River Drive around 6 p.m.

The suspect then took the officer’s vehicle, investigators say.

Off-duty Cleveland officer shot and killed on Rocky River Dr. (WJW photo)

The officer was taken to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police tracked down the officer’s vehicle in Euclid and took the suspect into custody.

“My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. Senseless. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said incoming Cleveland police chief Wayne Drummond.

The officer worked in patrol in the 5th District on the city’s northeast side.

“We are devastated by this news and are asking for prayers,” said Follmer.

Multiple sources tell us he was relatively new to the force.

“This evening is about the family of this slain officer that we lost today. I just ask the residents of Cleveland to keep the family in their prayers,” said mayor-elect Justin Bibb. “Let’s all stay vigilant this evening. Stay safe and healthy. I also want to thank all members of law enforcement who supported us this evening.”

Crimes Stoppers of Cuyahoga County had offered a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in the fatal shooting. Tipsters should call 216-25CRIME or click here.