Murder suspect caught after fleeing home with his daughters

NEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute at an Ohio home ended with a man dead and another man fleeing the residence with his two young daughters, who he later left unharmed at a stranger’s home shortly before he was captured.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Vogelsong was due to be arraigned Monday on an aggravated murder charge.

Authorities say Vogelsong went to his girlfriend’s home in Ney Sunday afternoon, and police were soon called to the scene. They found the man’s body and learned Vogelsong had fled with his daughters. They say he later left the children at a home north of Camden in Hillsdale County.

