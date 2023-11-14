ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 is shut down in both directions in Licking County after a fiery crash Tuesday morning.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a charter bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-70 West near the Smoke Road underpass. Troopers said multiple injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at about 8:15 a.m.
I-70 is closed eastbound at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158 near Kirkersville. Traffic is being forced to exit, with U.S. 40 running parallel to I-70 between the two exits.
Camera footage showed a large presence of emergency crews and at least one fire on the highway, approximately 26 miles east of Downtown, Columbus. At 10:30 a.m. two school buses were seen arriving at the scene, escorted by police.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to provide an update at some point.