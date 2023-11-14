ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 is shut down in both directions in Licking County after a fiery crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a charter bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-70 West near the Smoke Road underpass. Troopers said multiple injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at about 8:15 a.m.

I-70 is closed eastbound at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158 near Kirkersville. Traffic is being forced to exit, with U.S. 40 running parallel to I-70 between the two exits.

Camera footage showed a large presence of emergency crews and at least one fire on the highway, approximately 26 miles east of Downtown, Columbus. At 10:30 a.m. two school buses were seen arriving at the scene, escorted by police.

A fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (Courtesy photo/Adam Layton)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4/Anna Hoffman))

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)

Two school buses escorted by police approach at accident scene on Interstate 70 near Etna, Ohio, on Nov. 14, 2023 (NBC4)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to provide an update at some point.