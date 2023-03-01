BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WJW) — The ladies at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green are absolutely prepared to take on Rihanna.

Lip-syncing to the popstar’s “Rude Boy,” residents of the retirement home reenacted a moment from her now-infamous 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The video, posted on the home’s social media pages, has since gone viral — garnering more than 25 million views on TikTok as of Tuesday.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

“Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show,” Arcadia Senior Living said in their Facebook post.

Rihanna’s performance, which not only served as an announcement for her second pregnancy, also reportedly drew 102 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from viewers who felt the show was inappropriate.