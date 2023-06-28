SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after crashing into an abandoned building in Hamilton County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers were called just north of Reading Road on US 42 in Sharonville.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 1983 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed southbound on US-42 approaching the Reading Road intersection. It is believed by OSP that the motorcycle driver went off the right side of the road, struck a building in the 11000 block of Reading Road.

“The momentum of the motorcycle was enough to penetrate the wall and come to final rest inside the vacant business,” a release says. “There were no occupants in the vacant business at the time of the crash.”

At the time of the crash, OSP says the the driver was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.