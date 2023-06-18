DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Highland County.

According to the Wilmington Post of OSP, the post is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. Troopers were called on Saturday to Greenbush Road near Sicily Road in Clay Township, Highland County on a crash that happened around 4:32 p.m.

A preliminary investigation conducted shows a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic

motorcycle had two occupants while headed northeast on Greenbush Road, OSP says. It is believed that the motorcycle was negotiating a curve, where it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and then a utility pole.

One of the motorcycle occupants died at the scene. The person that died at the scene was identified as 41-year-old Joshua Graham, of New Richmond. The other occupant was taken by air ambulance from the scene with serious injuries to UC Medical Center.