COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother has been sentenced for the death of her 7-year-old son in 2020.

Oneida Maldando-Cortez, 26, will spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in April to one charge of involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Maldando-Cortez has just over two years of jail credit in relation to the case.

Maldanado-Cortez will also be under post-release control for between two to five years.

On May 23, 2020, Columbus police responded to a call at a home on the 2400 block of Azelda Street for a child who drowned. At the scene, officers found Fabian Maldanado-Cortez, 7, unresponsive and began administering CPR.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Through its investigation, police said the child had been severely abused, which led to his death.

The child’s stepfather, Jose Emanuel Santos Perez, 39, was sentenced earlier this month to spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.