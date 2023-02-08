Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Ohio from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,377
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,023 (#37 most common name, -14.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,388
#49. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,395
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#83 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#48. Gabrielle
Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,399
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 865 (#136 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000
#47. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,415
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 515 (#218 (tie) most common name, -78.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
#46. Faith
Faith is a name of Latin origin meaning “confidence” or “trust”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,420
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,285 (#80 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,759
#45. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,465
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,384 (#70 most common name, -43.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
#44. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,524
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,399 (#69 most common name, -44.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
#43. Makayla
Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,568
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 942 (#121 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960
#42. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,616
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,504 (#26 most common name, -4.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,505
#41. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,680
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#253 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#40. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,685
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,602 (#14 (tie) most common name, +34.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
#39. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,694
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 595 (#194 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
#38. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,798
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#147 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
#37. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,815
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#107 most common name, -63.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
#36. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,824
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,311 (#77 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
#35. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,855
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 472 (#235 (tie) most common name, -83.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#34. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,856
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,276 (#30 most common name, -20.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
#33. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,996
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 614 (#188 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#32. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,000
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 713 (#167 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#31. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,030
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,912 (#9 most common name, +29.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351
#30. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,067
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,637 (#13 most common name, +18.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#29. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,200
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478 (#63 most common name, -53.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
#28. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,254
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,599 (#53 most common name, -50.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
#27. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,298
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 891 (#129 (tie) most common name, -73.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#26. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,346
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,238 (#34 most common name, -33.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#25. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,428
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 491 (#230 most common name, -85.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#24. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,450
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,511 (#62 most common name, -56.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#23. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,504
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 739 (#160 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#22. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,514
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 407 (#284 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#21. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,883
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,158 (#96 most common name, -70.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#20. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,989
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,257 (#31 most common name, -43.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#19. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,046
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,346 (#74 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#18. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,386
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,068 (#20 most common name, -30.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#17. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,498
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,173 (#94 most common name, -73.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#16. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,638
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,063 (#106 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#15. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,741
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,142 (#4 most common name, +29.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#14. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,757
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,572 (#54 most common name, -67.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#13. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,821
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,269 (#82 most common name, -73.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#12. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,084
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,467 (#65 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#11. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,148
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,969 (#2 most common name, +35.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#10. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,341
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,316 (#5 most common name, -0.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,575
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,363 (#16 most common name, -39.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#8. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,953
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,021 (#21 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#7. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,705
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,908 (#42 most common name, -71.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#6. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,109
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,000 (#8 most common name, -43.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,620
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,580 (#25 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#4. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,246
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,145 (#17 most common name, -61.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
#3. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,284
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,712 (#3 most common name, -19.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,760
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,238 (#1 most common name, -17.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#1. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Ohio
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,681
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,602 (#14 (tie) most common name, -62.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172