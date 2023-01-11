Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,265

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#243 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967

#49. Dustin

Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,269

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#342 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749

#48. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,563

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 765 (#187 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796

#47. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,577

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,332 (#31 most common name, -6.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262

#46. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,583

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,277 (#34 most common name, -8.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

#45. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,644

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 639 (#212 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

#44. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,675

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,242 (#70 most common name, -39.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#43. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,687

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 919 (#152 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#42. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,772

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,586 (#91 most common name, -58.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

#41. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,778

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 936 (#144 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

#40. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,180

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,210 (#8 most common name, +24.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541

#39. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,389

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,095 (#44 most common name, -29.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415

#38. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,988

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 881 (#160 most common name, -82.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#37. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,168

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,281 (#112 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#36. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,256

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 740 (#191 (tie) most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

#35. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,557

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,801 (#24 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#34. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,621

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,307 (#68 most common name, -59.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#33. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,820

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,959 (#78 most common name, -66.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#32. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,837

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 917 (#153 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#31. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,848

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,100 (#128 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#30. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,277

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,903 (#80 most common name, -69.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#29. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,488 (#61 most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#28. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,552

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,513 (#60 most common name, -61.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#27. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,965 (#12 most common name, -26.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,756

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,777 (#83 most common name, -73.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#25. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,108

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,363 (#64 most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#24. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,362

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 606 (#219 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#23. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,668

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,957 (#4 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#22. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,723

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,550 (#16 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#21. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,297

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,361 (#30 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#20. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,495

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,223 (#37 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#19. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,531

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#118 most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#18. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,629

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,542 (#59 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#17. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,979

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,526 (#27 most common name, -64.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#16. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,329

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,152 (#39 (tie) most common name, -69.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#15. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,502

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,577 (#55 most common name, -75.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#14. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,911

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 979 (#140 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,996

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,052 (#11 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#12. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,650

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,848 (#48 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#11. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,803

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,212 (#18 most common name, -64.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#10. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,840

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,064 (#75 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#9. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,235

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,550 (#93 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#8. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,399

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,840 (#50 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#7. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,696

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,139 (#20 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#6. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,948

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,322 (#67 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#5. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,706

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,152 (#39 (tie) most common name, -78.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#4. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,250

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,370 (#63 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#3. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,826

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,318 (#32 most common name, -79.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,674

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,211 (#7 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,219

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,249 (#6 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360