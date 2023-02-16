Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Ohio from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

1 / 50 Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#50. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,570

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,095 (#44 most common name, -13.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,320

2 / 50 Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#49. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,582

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,903 (#80 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,985

3 / 50 Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#48. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,589

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,959 (#78 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

4 / 50 Canva

#47. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,737

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,151 (#9 most common name, +37.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474

5 / 50 Canva

#46. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,768

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,356 (#17 most common name, +15.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487

6 / 50 Canva

#45. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,834

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,937 (#13 most common name, +28.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858

7 / 50 FamVeld // Shutterstock

#44. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,986

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,289 (#33 most common name, -17.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495

8 / 50 Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#43. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,987

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,363 (#64 most common name, -40.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

9 / 50 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,995

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 979 (#140 most common name, -75.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,140

10 / 50 Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#41. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,051

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,671 (#26 most common name, -9.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

11 / 50 Capable97 // Shutterstock

#40. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,096

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,242 (#70 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

12 / 50 Canva

#39. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,218

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,513 (#60 most common name, -40.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075

13 / 50 Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#38. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,265

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,246 (#35 (tie) most common name, -23.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968

14 / 50 rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#37. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,279

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#118 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

15 / 50 Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#36. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,466

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,079 (#10 most common name, +13.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

16 / 50 morrowlight // Shutterstock

#35. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,480

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,492 (#28 most common name, -22.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819

17 / 50 Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#34. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,605

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#23 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476

18 / 50 Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#33. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,631

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,542 (#59 most common name, -45.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

19 / 50 BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#32. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,700

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,000 (#46 most common name, -36.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422

20 / 50 Canva

#31. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,811

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,426 (#2 most common name, +33.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477

21 / 50 noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#30. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,826

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,843 (#49 most common name, -41.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128

22 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#29. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,929

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,277 (#34 most common name, -33.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871

23 / 50 Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#28. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,178

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,332 (#31 most common name, -35.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

24 / 50 Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#27. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,223 (#37 most common name, -39.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

25 / 50 Canva

#26. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,341

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,550 (#93 most common name, -71.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

26 / 50 Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#25. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,589

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,152 (#39 (tie) most common name, -43.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

27 / 50 Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#24. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,792

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,801 (#24 most common name, -34.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

28 / 50 Canva

#23. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,896

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,526 (#27 most common name, -40.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

29 / 50 Canva

#22. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,017

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,840 (#50 most common name, -52.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

30 / 50 Flashon // Shutterstock

#21. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,115

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,965 (#12 most common name, -18.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

31 / 50 Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#20. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,126

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,307 (#68 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

32 / 50 Canva

#19. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,397

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,488 (#61 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

33 / 50 Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#18. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,584

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,361 (#30 most common name, -49.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

34 / 50 Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#17. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,587

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,577 (#55 most common name, -60.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735

35 / 50 Canva

#16. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,777

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,052 (#11 most common name, -25.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

36 / 50 Mallmo // Shutterstock

#15. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,956

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,064 (#75 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

37 / 50 Canva

#14. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,067

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,848 (#48 most common name, -59.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

38 / 50 yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#13. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,092

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,272 (#3 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

39 / 50 marina shin // Shutterstock

#12. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,197

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,550 (#16 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

40 / 50 Canva

#11. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,570

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,957 (#4 most common name, -21.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

41 / 50 Shutterstock

#10. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,649

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,210 (#8 most common name, -31.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

42 / 50 FamVeld // Shutterstock

#9. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,953

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,212 (#18 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

43 / 50 2p2play // Shutterstock

#8. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,084

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,322 (#67 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

44 / 50 Canva

#7. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,125

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,370 (#63 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

45 / 50 Canva

#6. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,130

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,318 (#32 most common name, -59.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

46 / 50 Canva

#5. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,206

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,152 (#39 (tie) most common name, -61.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

47 / 50 Canva

#4. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,825

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,634 (#15 most common name, -47.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

48 / 50 Canva

#3. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,547

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,139 (#20 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

49 / 50 Canva

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,814

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,249 (#6 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

50 / 50 Canva

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,052

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,211 (#7 most common name, -60.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911