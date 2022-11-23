Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Cora

Cora is a name of Greek origin meaning “maiden”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 167

National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,989

#47. Hannah (tie)

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546

#47. Emilia (tie)

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837

#47. Addison (tie)

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

#45. Naomi (tie)

Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,248

#45. Lily (tie)

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#44. Lydia

Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 174

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908

#43. Ivy

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374

#42. Josephine

Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 180

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364

#41. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 184

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

#39. Stella (tie)

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784

#39. Lucy (tie)

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#38. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 194

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#37. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 203

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

#36. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

#33. Kinsley (tie)

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871

#33. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#33. Abigail (tie)

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#32. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 207

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

#31. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 211

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

#30. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 212

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

#29. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 216

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

#28. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 217

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#27. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

#25. Violet (tie)

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

#25. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#23. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#23. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#22. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 234

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

#21. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 241

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#20. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 242

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

#19. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 246

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

#18. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 249

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

#17. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 269

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

#15. Nova (tie)

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 274

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

#15. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 274

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

#14. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 277

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#13. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#12. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 306

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#11. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 309

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

#10. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 321

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#9. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 354

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#8. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 382

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

#7. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 418

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#6. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 436

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

#5. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 485

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#4. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 502

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 515

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#2. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 521

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 530

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

