Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Greenville, Ohio, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Greenville below:

#10. 5433 US Route 36, Greenville ($289,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 1,380 square feet; $210 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 6004 Anna M Ave, Greenville ($299,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 3,314 square feet; $90 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 9201 Steffen Rd, Greenville ($315,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2,164 square feet; $145 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 5775 Hartzell Rd, Van Buren ($339,500)

– 5 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,286 square feet; $148 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 3761 Greenville Nashville Rd, Greenville ($339,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2,751 square feet; $123 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 2853 Greenville Nashville Rd, Greenville ($349,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2,584 square feet; $135 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 1370 Radcliffe Dr, Greenville ($425,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 2,404 square feet; $176 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 5995 US Route 36, Greenville ($585,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,511 square feet; $129 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 1575 Wagner Ave, Greenville ($600,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 4,012 square feet; $149 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 404 Circle Dr, Greenville ($698,700)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 4,886 square feet; $143 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)