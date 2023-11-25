Whether you are out and about or viewing from a window, what birds are you most likely to see around Ohio?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Feb 18-Mar 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 309 count sites in Ohio. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in Ohio.

#48. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 1%

– Average group size: 1.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 12%

— #2. Nevada: 11%

— #3. Rhode Island: 10%

— #4. Oklahoma: 7%

— #4. New Mexico: 7%

#47. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 2%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 16%

— #3. Tennessee: 15%

— #4. North Carolina: 14%

— #5. South Carolina: 13%

#46. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 2%

– Average group size: 1.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #3. Arkansas: 7%

— #4. Kentucky: 6%

— #5. Louisiana: 5%

#45. Turkey Vulture

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 2%

– Average group size: 1.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 8%

— #2. Florida: 4%

— #2. New Jersey: 4%

— #4. Maryland: 3%

— #4. Pennsylvania: 3%

#44. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 2%

– Average group size: 1.61

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 49%

— #2. Maine: 20%

— #2. Colorado: 20%

— #4. Arizona: 16%

— #5. Montana: 13%

#43. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 2%

– Average group size: 5.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 21%

— #2. New Hampshire: 15%

— #3. Wisconsin: 12%

— #3. Minnesota: 12%

— #5. Wyoming: 11%

#42. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 2%

– Average group size: 6.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 32%

— #2. Arizona: 18%

— #3. New Mexico: 16%

— #4. South Dakota: 14%

— #5. Colorado: 6%

#41. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 10%

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 10%

— #3. Oklahoma: 7%

— #3. Illinois: 7%

— #5. Missouri: 6%

#40. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 37%

— #1. Georgia: 37%

— #3. Tennessee: 34%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. South Carolina: 22%

#39. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 74%

— #2. California: 67%

— #3. Arizona: 59%

— #4. New Mexico: 36%

— #5. Utah: 21%

#38. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 2.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. Louisiana: 5%

— #3. Texas: 4%

— #3. Arkansas: 4%

— #5. Nebraska: 3%

#37. Mallard

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 6.63

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 8%

— #2. Utah: 7%

— #2. Rhode Island: 7%

— #4. South Dakota: 5%

— #4. Louisiana: 5%

#36. Canada Goose

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 7.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 10%

— #2. Oklahoma: 7%

— #3. West Virginia: 5%

— #4. Illinois: 4%

— #4. Indiana: 4%

#35. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 15%

— #2. New Hampshire: 13%

— #3. Washington, D.C.: 10%

— #3. Oklahoma: 10%

— #3. South Dakota: 10%

#34. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%

– Average group size: 1.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 59%

— #2. Mississippi: 50%

— #3. South Carolina: 45%

— #4. Louisiana: 40%

— #5. Alabama: 39%

#33. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 15%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #2. Georgia: 10%

— #2. Oklahoma: 10%

— #5. Alabama: 9%

#32. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 2.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 50%

— #2. Arkansas: 32%

— #3. Alabama: 27%

— #4. North Carolina: 25%

— #5. Missouri: 24%

#31. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 9%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 32%

— #2. Arizona: 26%

— #3. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. Illinois: 17%

— #4. Mississippi: 17%

#30. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 10%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 62%

— #2. Louisiana: 60%

— #3. Mississippi: 58%

— #4. Alabama: 55%

— #5. South Carolina: 53%

#29. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 10%

– Average group size: 2.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 50%

— #2. Mississippi: 42%

— #3. Delaware: 30%

— #4. South Carolina: 28%

— #4. New Jersey: 28%

#28. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 11%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wisconsin: 25%

— #2. Iowa: 23%

— #2. Vermont: 23%

— #4. Wyoming: 22%

— #4. Michigan: 22%

#27. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 28%

— #2. West Virginia: 21%

— #3. Michigan: 17%

— #4. Indiana: 16%

— #4. Wisconsin: 16%

#26. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 16%

– Average group size: 1.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 69%

— #2. South Dakota: 57%

— #3. Alaska: 55%

— #4. Montana: 54%

— #5. Oregon: 45%

#25. American Crow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 23%

– Average group size: 2.4

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 49%

— #2. Oklahoma: 45%

— #3. North Carolina: 39%

— #4. Vermont: 37%

— #5. Georgia: 34%

#24. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 24%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 79%

— #2. Colorado: 66%

— #3. Montana: 65%

— #4. Washington: 63%

— #4. Nevada: 63%

#23. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 24%

– Average group size: 2.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 51%

— #2. Missouri: 30%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Ohio: 24%

— #4. Virginia: 24%

#22. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 25%

– Average group size: 2.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 87%

— #2. Arkansas: 86%

— #3. Georgia: 84%

— #4. Oklahoma: 79%

— #5. North Carolina: 77%

#21. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 27%

– Average group size: 2.65

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 70%

— #2. North Carolina: 65%

— #2. South Carolina: 65%

— #4. Arkansas: 57%

— #5. Virginia: 52%

#20. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 29%

– Average group size: 2.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 80%

— #2. Arkansas: 79%

— #3. Delaware: 77%

— #4. Maryland: 72%

— #5. Virginia: 69%

#19. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 31%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%

— #2. Washington: 59%

— #3. Oregon: 56%

— #4. Rhode Island: 50%

— #5. Delaware: 47%

#18. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 34%

– Average group size: 1.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. North Carolina: 84%

— #3. South Carolina: 80%

— #4. Virginia: 77%

— #5. Georgia: 75%

#17. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 36%

– Average group size: 1.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 97%

— #2. Minnesota: 96%

— #3. Vermont: 94%

— #4. Rhode Island: 93%

— #5. New Hampshire: 92%

#16. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 38%

– Average group size: 2.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 65%

— #2. New Jersey: 60%

— #3. Washington, D.C.: 40%

— #4. Ohio: 38%

— #4. Kentucky: 38%

#15. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 41%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 69%

— #2. Maine: 67%

— #3. Minnesota: 63%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #5. Connecticut: 61%

#14. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 42%

– Average group size: 2.69

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 60%

— #2. New Jersey: 56%

— #3. New York: 48%

— #4. Louisiana: 45%

— #4. Illinois: 45%

#13. American Robin

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 50%

– Average group size: 2.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%

— #2. Arkansas: 64%

— #3. Tennessee: 59%

— #4. Nevada: 58%

— #5. Oklahoma: 55%

#12. European Starling

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 62%

– Average group size: 4.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. Nebraska: 67%

— #3. Indiana: 66%

— #4. Ohio: 62%

— #4. Missouri: 62%

#11. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 69%

– Average group size: 3.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 77%

— #2. Oklahoma: 76%

— #2. Wisconsin: 76%

— #4. Michigan: 74%

— #5. Missouri: 73%

#10. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 73%

– Average group size: 1.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 93%

— #2. Maine: 85%

— #2. Vermont: 85%

— #4. Connecticut: 84%

— #4. Massachusetts: 84%

#9. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 73%

– Average group size: 2.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 91%

— #1. Connecticut: 91%

— #3. New Hampshire: 90%

— #4. North Carolina: 86%

— #5. Tennessee: 84%

#8. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 73%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Rhode Island: 87%

— #2. Massachusetts: 77%

— #3. New Jersey: 76%

— #4. Nebraska: 73%

— #4. Ohio: 73%

#7. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 74%

– Average group size: 7.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. Iowa: 88%

— #3. Illinois: 87%

— #4. Nebraska: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 74%

#6. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 78%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 88%

— #2. New Jersey: 86%

— #3. Arkansas: 82%

— #4. Connecticut: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 78%

#5. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 82%

– Average group size: 3.47

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. New Jersey: 90%

— #3. West Virginia: 88%

— #3. Delaware: 88%

— #5. Rhode Island: 87%

#4. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 82%

– Average group size: 3.78

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 96%

— #2. Washington: 94%

— #3. New Jersey: 93%

— #3. Rhode Island: 93%

— #5. Connecticut: 92%

#3. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 83%

– Average group size: 1.67

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. Minnesota: 89%

— #2. Arkansas: 89%

— #4. Missouri: 88%

— #4. Iowa: 88%

#2. House Finch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 87%

– Average group size: 4.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 97%

— #2. Arizona: 94%

— #3. New Mexico: 90%

— #4. Ohio: 87%

— #5. Colorado: 86%

#1. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 92%

– Average group size: 3.47

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #3. Maryland: 95%

— #3. South Carolina: 95%

— #5. West Virginia: 93%