Look for a bird bath with a gentle, gradual slope so birds can comfortably enter and exit the water.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Jan 21-Feb 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 344 count sites in Ohio. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#46. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 17%

— #2. Utah: 11%

— #3. Washington: 8%

— #3. Nebraska: 8%

— #5. Montana: 7%

#45. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 2%

– Average group size: 1.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 19%

— #2. Georgia: 18%

— #3. North Carolina: 13%

— #3. South Carolina: 13%

— #5. Tennessee: 12%

#44. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 2%

– Average group size: 1.78

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 38%

— #2. Nevada: 21%

— #3. Arizona: 20%

— #4. Colorado: 17%

— #5. Maine: 16%

#43. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 2%

– Average group size: 2.53

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 11%

— #2. Alabama: 10%

— #3. Tennessee: 8%

— #4. Mississippi: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

#42. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 2%

– Average group size: 4.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. Maine: 13%

— #3. New Hampshire: 12%

— #4. Vermont: 11%

— #5. Minnesota: 9%

#41. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 2%

– Average group size: 6.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 43%

— #2. New Mexico: 15%

— #3. Arizona: 11%

— #4. South Dakota: 10%

— #5. Vermont: 7%

#40. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 24%

— #2. Washington: 18%

— #3. Oklahoma: 16%

— #4. California: 14%

— #4. Arkansas: 14%

#39. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 10%

— #2. Arkansas: 8%

— #2. Iowa: 8%

— #4. Illinois: 6%

— #5. Nebraska: 5%

#38. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 4%

– Average group size: 1.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 39%

— #2. Georgia: 38%

— #3. North Carolina: 33%

— #4. South Carolina: 25%

— #5. Alabama: 24%

#37. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 5%

– Average group size: 2.59

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 39%

— #2. Mississippi: 29%

— #2. Louisiana: 29%

— #4. Arkansas: 27%

— #5. Texas: 26%

#36. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 21%

— #2. Delaware: 9%

— #3. Arkansas: 8%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

— #4. Ohio: 6%

#35. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 16%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Kentucky: 12%

— #4. Maine: 10%

— #4. South Dakota: 10%

#34. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 57%

— #2. South Carolina: 56%

— #3. Georgia: 47%

— #4. Alabama: 39%

— #5. Texas: 35%

#33. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 2.85

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 30%

— #2. New Jersey: 28%

— #3. Arkansas: 24%

— #4. Tennessee: 21%

— #4. Mississippi: 21%

#32. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 62%

— #2. Alabama: 55%

— #3. South Carolina: 54%

— #3. Georgia: 54%

— #5. Mississippi: 50%

#31. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 11%

— #2. Oklahoma: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 9%

— #4. Maryland: 8%

— #4. North Carolina: 8%

#30. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.76

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 71%

— #2. California: 66%

— #3. Arizona: 47%

— #4. New Mexico: 40%

— #5. Washington: 18%

#29. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 9%

– Average group size: 2.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 57%

— #2. Oklahoma: 32%

— #3. Arkansas: 30%

— #3. Georgia: 30%

— #5. Alabama: 29%

#28. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 10%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 31%

— #2. Wisconsin: 18%

— #3. West Virginia: 15%

— #3. Indiana: 15%

— #3. Michigan: 15%

#27. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 12%

– Average group size: 2.56

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 36%

— #2. Louisiana: 29%

— #3. South Carolina: 24%

— #4. Texas: 15%

— #4. Tennessee: 15%

#26. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 16%

– Average group size: 1.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 29%

— #2. Arizona: 26%

— #3. Illinois: 24%

— #4. Delaware: 18%

— #5. Ohio: 16%

#25. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 16%

– Average group size: 1.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 39%

— #2. Michigan: 31%

— #2. Vermont: 31%

— #4. Wisconsin: 30%

— #5. Illinois: 28%

#24. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 19%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 67%

— #2. Alaska: 56%

— #3. South Dakota: 50%

— #4. Montana: 49%

— #4. Washington: 49%

#23. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 20%

– Average group size: 2.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 70%

— #2. Georgia: 64%

— #3. South Carolina: 63%

— #4. Virginia: 51%

— #5. Arkansas: 49%

#22. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 21%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 65%

— #3. Washington: 64%

— #4. Oregon: 60%

— #5. Nevada: 57%

#21. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 24%

– Average group size: 2.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 39%

— #2. Missouri: 38%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Virginia: 25%

— #5. Ohio: 24%

#20. American Robin

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 24%

– Average group size: 2.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 64%

— #2. Oklahoma: 52%

— #3. Arkansas: 51%

— #4. New Mexico: 49%

— #5. Tennessee: 48%

#19. American Crow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 24%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 48%

— #2. Arkansas: 46%

— #3. Maine: 42%

— #4. North Carolina: 36%

— #5. Florida: 32%

#18. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 26%

– Average group size: 2.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 95%

— #2. South Carolina: 91%

— #3. Mississippi: 86%

— #3. Georgia: 86%

— #5. Alabama: 82%

#17. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 27%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 60%

— #2. Oregon: 52%

— #3. Rhode Island: 46%

— #4. West Virginia: 39%

— #5. Virginia: 37%

#16. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 30%

– Average group size: 2.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 76%

— #2. Maryland: 75%

— #3. Delaware: 73%

— #4. New Jersey: 69%

— #5. Virginia: 68%

#15. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 34%

– Average group size: 1.99

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 97%

— #2. Vermont: 95%

— #2. Maine: 95%

— #2. Connecticut: 95%

— #5. Alaska: 94%

#14. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 37%

– Average group size: 1.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 88%

— #2. North Carolina: 86%

— #3. Georgia: 80%

— #3. Virginia: 80%

— #5. Maryland: 79%

#13. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 46%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 72%

— #2. Maine: 67%

— #3. New Hampshire: 66%

— #4. Minnesota: 61%

— #5. Connecticut: 60%

#12. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 68%

– Average group size: 3.86

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 93%

— #2. West Virginia: 83%

— #3. Oklahoma: 81%

— #4. Arkansas: 78%

— #5. Michigan: 76%

#11. European Starling

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 70%

– Average group size: 4.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Indiana: 76%

— #2. Ohio: 70%

— #3. Missouri: 69%

— #4. Delaware: 58%

— #5. Kansas: 56%

#10. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 73%

– Average group size: 7.62

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 90%

— #2. Illinois: 87%

— #3. Iowa: 82%

— #4. Indiana: 79%

— #5. Nebraska: 74%

#9. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 74%

– Average group size: 3.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 91%

— #2. New Jersey: 88%

— #3. Kentucky: 84%

— #4. South Carolina: 81%

— #5. Pennsylvania: 80%

#8. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 75%

– Average group size: 1.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 85%

— #2. Michigan: 84%

— #3. Connecticut: 83%

— #4. New Hampshire: 82%

— #4. Maryland: 82%

#7. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 77%

– Average group size: 2.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. West Virginia: 91%

— #3. North Carolina: 89%

— #4. Virginia: 86%

— #4. Georgia: 86%

#6. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 77%

– Average group size: 2.47

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 81%

— #2. Nebraska: 79%

— #3. Ohio: 77%

— #4. Massachusetts: 75%

— #4. New Jersey: 75%

#5. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 79%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #2. New Jersey: 80%

— #3. Ohio: 79%

— #4. Connecticut: 78%

— #4. Kentucky: 78%

#4. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 83%

– Average group size: 1.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 92%

— #2. Connecticut: 91%

— #2. Iowa: 91%

— #2. West Virginia: 91%

— #5. Minnesota: 89%

#3. House Finch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 83%

– Average group size: 4.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 97%

— #2. Arizona: 95%

— #3. New Mexico: 88%

— #3. Kansas: 88%

— #3. Delaware: 88%

#2. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 88%

– Average group size: 3.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 97%

— #2. Missouri: 95%

— #2. Rhode Island: 95%

— #2. Arkansas: 95%

— #5. Washington: 94%

#1. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 92%

– Average group size: 3.5

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 97%

— #2. Georgia: 95%

— #3. Oklahoma: 94%

— #3. Kentucky: 94%

— #3. Maryland: 94%