More than a dozen people briefly stranded in midair on Free Fall at Ohio State Fair

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via Will Kerr

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- There were some tense moments on opening night of the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening as more than a dozen people were suspended in mid-air, about 20 feet off the ground, trapped on a ride called Free Fall.

Fortunately, everyone got off the ride safe and sound.

A spokesperson with Amusements of America said the ride did exactly what it's supposed to do when a variance of air pressure is detected. It stopped.

"The ride functioned properly as designed," explained spokesperson Jill Walls.

But when you watch the video, you can't help but think back to a year ago, when eight souls enjoying a day at the Ohio State Fair weren't so lucky. Last year, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell lost his life, and seven others were injured, after the Fireball ride broke apart in mid-air.

Eyewitness Brandon Peake said first came the noise.

"It was like, 'raaaaaa-raaaaa!'" he said. "I'm like, what the heck is that noise?"

Peake heard air rushing from hoses connected to the ride. You can hear the hissing on the video his friend, Will Kerr, shot with his phone.

Peake said more than a dozen people were trapped on the ride for at least five minutes.

"I was like, 'I hope nothing happens.'"

Amusements of America said the hoses were replaced, the ride inspected, and is back in action.

"No riders were ever in danger," said Walls.