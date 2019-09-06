More than $7 million coming to Ohio for highway repairs

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – More than $7 million in emergency federal funds will be coming to Ohio and will go towards repairing the state highways that were damaged in natural disasters this year, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Friday.

Exactly $7,389,541 will be coming to the state from the federal government’s Emergency Relief funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, which addresses damage on federal roadways from disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes.

In 2019. Ohio has seen a number of natural disaster’s most notable the Miami Valley tornado outbreak and severe flooding throughout the state.

“It’s important that we improve the safety and integrity of our infrastructure after natural disasters so we can prevent further damage and costly repairs down the line,” Sen. Brown said. “This federal funding will assist in repairing the damage to our roads and highways and improving our state’s infrastructure.”

