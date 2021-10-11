COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One week after launch, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 shot initiative has registered more than 58,000 young Ohioans.

The Ohio Lottery said Monday that 58,520 residents between the ages of 12 and 25 have entered the Ohio Vax-2-School giveaway with the hope of winning one of 150 $10,000 or one of five $100,000 scholarships.

The scholarships can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of the winners’ choice.

According to the lottery commission, more than 6.3 million Ohio residents – 63 percent of Ohioans age 12 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 376,000 residents age 12-17, about 42 percent of Ohioans in that age group, have started the vaccination process.

The contest is open to any Ohioans 12-25 years old who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at any time since the vaccines became available.

Those wanting to enter the lottery can go to Ohiovax2school.com and sign-up or enter via phone at 1-833-427-5634. This is an opt-in program, so you must enter to win. Parents must enter their children who are younger than 18.

The state has yet to announce entry deadlines or drawing dates. It hopes to expand the initiative to those as young as 5-years-old once the vaccine is approved for that age group.

The $2 million in scholarships will be funded through existing COVID-19 relief money, the state said previously.