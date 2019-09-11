More than $5 million coming to Ohio for state parks and recreation

Live Now
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – More than $5 million is coming to Ohio from the federal government for outdoor recreation and conservation projects across the state, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCP) has awarded Ohio a grant worth $5,038,141 for the parks and recreation projects.

“Ohioans depend on access to parks and public lands for outdoor recreation, community events, and local jobs,” Sen. Brown said. “This Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will support Ohio economies and protect our natural resources for future generations.”

