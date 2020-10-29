More than 17,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)- The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services were released Thursday with more than 17,000 initial claims made in the last week.

ODJFS said Ohioans filed 17,531 initial jobless claims were filed during the week of Oct. 18.

Ohioans filed 266,208 continued jobless claims last week, which was 510,094 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 32 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 830,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $6.7 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 648,000 PUA claimants.

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS