More than 17,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)- The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services were released Thursday with more than 17,000 initial claims made in the last week.

ODJFS said Ohioans filed 17,531 initial jobless claims were filed during the week of Oct. 18.

Ohioans filed 266,208 continued jobless claims last week, which was 510,094 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 32 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 830,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $6.7 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 648,000 PUA claimants.

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs.