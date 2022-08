DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Last month, we published a list of the most mispronounced names in Ohio, and you responded with more names you wanted to see.

All pronunciations are based on Ohio University’s pronunciation guide. The guide is based on a pamphlet the school said is likely from the 1950s.

Arcanum (are KAN um)

Berlin (BUR lynn)

Bucyrus (bew SIGH russ)

Campbell (CAM el) [silent B]

Castalia (kas TAYL yuh)

Chauncey (CHANCE ee)

Conneaut (KAHN ee awt)

Dalton (D@L tuhn) [@=A as in Fat]

Eldorado (EL door AY doh)

Elyria (uh LEER yuh)

Gratiot (GRAY shot)

Mantua (MAN a way)

Massillon (MASS ih luhn)

Medina (meh DEYE nuh)

Milan (MEYE lan)

Ostrander (OH stran der)

Uhrichsville (URH ichs vihl)

Vienna (veye EH nuh)

