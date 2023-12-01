DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Credit rating agency Moody’s just upgraded Ohio’s Issuer Rating.

“Moody’s decision to upgrade Ohio’s rating to ‘Aaa’ is strong external validation that our strategy is delivering results for Ohio,” said Gov. DeWine. “Ohio is the heart of it all, and I am proud that our record shows we are the best state to live, grow or start a business, and raise a family.”

Citing a “continued trend of very strong financial management, improving reserves and liquidity, low and declining leverage and a state economy that is poised for diversification and growth,” this upgrade qualifies Ohio as a “Aaa.” The previous rank was “Aa1.”

“Ohio’s economy and the state’s financial footing are both stronger than ever before and we will keep building on our winning record into the future,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “This is the most success that Ohio has achieved in decades and our progress is built on careful, intentional planning that is paying off. This upgrade from Moody’s is more proof that our state is fiscally strong and expertly managed.”

The status change qualifies Ohio’s financial outlook from “stable” to “positive.”