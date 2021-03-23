Montgomery County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center is participating in a statewide tornado drill Wednesday, March 24, at 9:50 a.m.

The tornado drill is in addition to the normal testing done the first Monday of each month at noon and will last about three minutes.

The Regional Dispatch Center will be setting off sirens in the following areas:

Clayton

Miamisburg

German Township

Germantown Township

Jefferson Township

Phillipsburg

Trotwood

Washington Township

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is provided.