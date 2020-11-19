Montgomery County on track for ‘Level 4 Public Emergency’ if current trends continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Franklin County is the first county in Ohio to move to a “Level 4 Public Emergency.” Governor Mike DeWine said three other counties are on track to move to purple by next week: Lake, Lorain and Montgomery County.

DeWine started his Thursday briefing touching on why both Wednesday and Thursday’s coronavirus numbers were delayed or lower than anticipated.

“We made a decision to double-check all antigen test results, so the 24-hour case change is low. Our data team tells us there are 12,000 antigen tests that have not yet been double-checked. Most of the 12,000 are expected to be confirmed,” said DeWine.

This is the first week since the pandemic began that there are no counties in the yellow, with every county being in the orange, red and now purple.

“Other counties may not yet be seeing continuous, uninterrupted increases in the same way that is causing Franklin to move to purple, but make no mistake — almost all counties are seeing more cases and more healthcare use that could threaten the medical system if they continue,” said DeWine.

The governor reminded Ohioans that the biggest threat the state is facing lies in the burden COVID-19 places on our healthcare systems. The state has 3,829 people hospitalized for the coronavirus and 943 of those are in the ICU.