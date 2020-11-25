Montgomery County moved to purple on state’s advisory map, 11 more added to watch list

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County, along with Lake and Lorain counties, have been moved to the purple or a “Level 4 Public Emergency” due to a sustained increases in outpatient, emergency and hospital visits by COVID-19 patients.

Franklin County remains at the highest risk level for its second week with 11 other counties now moving to the state’s watch list.

The 11 counties that are now on the watch list are:

  • Adams
  • Clermont
  • Hamilton
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Trumbull
  • Warren
  • Wood

Just like Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties last week, these 11 counties meet most of the same indicators but the Ohio Department of Health requires them to meet these indicators for two weeks to ensure a consistent trend.

“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and frontline staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS