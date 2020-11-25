Montgomery County moved to purple on state’s advisory map, 11 more added to watch list

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County, along with Lake and Lorain counties, have been moved to the purple or a “Level 4 Public Emergency” due to a sustained increases in outpatient, emergency and hospital visits by COVID-19 patients.

Franklin County remains at the highest risk level for its second week with 11 other counties now moving to the state’s watch list.

The 11 counties that are now on the watch list are:

Adams

Clermont

Hamilton

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Warren

Wood

Just like Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties last week, these 11 counties meet most of the same indicators but the Ohio Department of Health requires them to meet these indicators for two weeks to ensure a consistent trend.

“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and frontline staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”