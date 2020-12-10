Montgomery County drops from purple to red on state’s advisory map

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) updated the state’s Public Health Advisory System Thursday, showing that Montgomery County has now moved from the purple to the red.

ODH data indicates that since the last update both hospital admissions and emergency department visits have been on the decline. However, outpatient visits have continued to climb throughout the month of December.

Governor Mike DeWine warned Ohioans during his Thursday coronavirus briefing that the next 21 days are the most crucial in our fight and could determine the shape of 2021.

“We simply cannot afford – on the very eve of a safe and effective vaccination – to further overwhelm our hospitals and healthcare providers with a holiday tsunami. As Ohioans, we need to each take personal responsibility for the next 21 days to keep the pandemic from spreading,” DeWine said.

In the Miami Valley, or Region 3, 86% of ICUs beds are occupied and 20% of those beds are filled with COVID-positive patients.

DeWine invited several doctors from across the state to speak about things we can all do this holiday season to help curb the spread and not overwhelm our hospitals. This includes: