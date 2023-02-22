EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services is joining crisis responders in East Palestine to assist with residents’ mental health needs, following the Feb. 3 train derailment.

According to Montgomery County ADAMHS, staff will be joining teams from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Health.

“When we learned this weekend from state leadership that crisis responders were needed in Columbiana County, we recognized we could help provide trained community crisis responders,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Montgomery County ADAMHS.

A team was pulled together of staff who received NOVA Crisis Response Team Training through a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services grant that was awarded to Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services.

