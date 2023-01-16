CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Chef Brandon Chrostowski’s favorite day of the year. The popular Cleveland chef credits the civil rights leader as one of the biggest inspirations in his life. Chef Chrostowski pulls a recipe from Dr. King’s mother’s recipe box and shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make ‘Quilly’ — MLK Jr’s favorite dessert. Brandon Chrostowski is the founder of Edwins Leadership Institute and Restaurant.

“Quilly”

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 tablespoon gelatin

¼ cup cold water

¼ cup boiling water

1 cup sugar

1 pint heavy cream, whipped

¼ pound chopped almonds

6 stale macaroons crumbled

1 dozen marshmallows

1 can fruit salad, well drained

1 teaspoon vanilla or rum extract

Directions

Soak 1 tablespoon gelatin in ¼ cup cold water for 5 minutes. Then dissolve in ¼ cup boiling water. Add 1 cup sugar. When mixture is cool, add 1 pint of heavy cream whipped, chopped almonds, stale macaroon crumbles, 1 dozen marshmallows and 1 can of fruit salad. Flavor with vanilla or rum extract. Pour into a quart mold which has been rinsed in cold water. At serving time decorate with sugar wafers.