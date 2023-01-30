CLEVELAND (WJW) – The body of a missing man was found in Lake Erie Monday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, they identified the body as 31-year-old Abdulrahman Alanazi. The Cleveland Fire Department pulled his body out of the lake off the East 9th Street Pier in the marina near the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cleveland police responded Monday to the scene around 12 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, Alanazi was out in downtown Cleveland with friends late Thursday night. Around 2:30 a.m., investigators say the group went to the East 9th Street pier to look at the water.

As the group went to leave, investigators say Alanazi walked away. He was reportedly intoxicated at the time.

The group tried looking for Alanazi but couldn’t find him.

According to police, Alanazi was visiting from Saudi Arabia.

Cleveland police called homicide detectives to investigate after his body was found Monday, however, police say foul play is not suspected.