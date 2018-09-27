Missing Adult Alert issued for Warren man with dementia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Trumbull County E911 Center

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man from Warren.

The Trumbull County E911 Center says that Paul Byrne was last seen leaving his residence on Bradford Street on foot around 8:30 pm on September 26.

He is described as a white male, 5’08” tall, weighs 170 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon button-up shirt, dress pants, and a gray wide brim hat.

Mr. Byrne suffers from dementia.

Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see the adult.