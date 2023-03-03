DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The child that was subject to an Amber Alert on Thursday has reportedly been found safe in Cincinnati.

According to our partners at WLWT, 2-year-old Brandon Rozier, Jr., has been found safe in the 3500 block of Wabash Avenue in Evanston, a neighborhood just east of downtown Cincinnati. Our partners say the boy was found safe on Friday and is being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An Amber Alert went out by Ohio Amber Alert after the child had went missing out of North College Hill, near Cincinnati on Thursday. The Amber Alert has since been cancelled.

