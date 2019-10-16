Minor earthquake hits Ohio; no injuries or damage reported

Ohio

Earthquake detected near Cleveland

Earthquake detected near Cleveland (USGS)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal geologists say a small earthquake hit Ohio in the middle of the night with no injuries or damage reported.

Tuesday morning’s 2.6 magnitude quake struck about 1:25 a.m. in Madison about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports the quake was felt in several cities around northeast Ohio.

The quake was much lighter than the 4.2 magnitude event that struck Ohio just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie in June. shaking up residents who flooded dispatch centers with calls.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports at least 200 earthquakes with epicenters in Ohio since 1776. Among those, at least 15 caused minor damage of some kind.

