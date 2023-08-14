FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In an effort to provide all Ohioans with reliable, high-speed internet, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has announced millions of dollars in federal funding.

According to a release, $162.5 million will be going toward high-speed internet infrastructure and workforce development projects in Ohio under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.

The funding is divided between two efforts concerning high-speed internet: $77.5 million for rural broadband infrastructure and $85 million for multi-purpose community facilities.

“Every Ohio family and Ohio business should have reliable, high-speed internet. You shouldn’t have to live in a big city or a wealthy suburb to have access to a crucial aspect of modern society and our economy,” said Brown.

“It’s why when we wrote the American Rescue Plan, we made sure that it not only included investment in high-speed internet, but that the investment would be focused on places like Ohio, where large portions of the state have been left out.”