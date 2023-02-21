EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A former pastor is giving East Palestine residents peace of mind to come home after the Feb. 3 train derailment.

Dr. John Heading was the pastor at Beavercreek Baptist Church for 17 years before becoming the director of disaster relief for Buckeye Baptist Builders, a nonprofit organization.

Heading and several other Miami Valley volunteers are teaming up with church members from other parts of Ohio to help out in East Palestine.

The team is conducting house cleaning services for free and helping residents feel confident enough to return home.

“Right now I think the best thing is for those who are believers, you pray for the folks who are affected for that anxiety, because they’re really looking for some sort of peace in this circumstance,” said Heading. “The other thing, if people want to help — and everybody wants to do something — if they want to donate for cleaning supplies that we’re using, they can do that on our website.”

Click here to visit the Buckey Baptist Builders website.

Heading said, “Just pay attention to the news because there may be other opportunities where volunteers can be involved.”