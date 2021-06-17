Miami Valley health leaders address ‘Mask Honor Code’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley’s health leaders say they are confident in the state’s honor code, relying on people who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks, but still warn residents to continue following precautions when necessary.

“A lot of this is for your own health, if you are not wearing a mask and not vaccinated it’s endangering you more than anyone else,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Right now the state is relying on a “Mask Honor Code” recommending those who are not vaccinated to continue to wear face coverings. Health leaders say Ohioans need to take the recommendation seriously.

“You are putting yourself in danger if you happen to carry the virus you will be responsible for giving it to other people including your loved ones,” said Colon.

Doug Keeton, a resident of Dayton, got vaccinated to protect his immunocompromised son but says he knows other people who aren’t vaccinated that disregard the honor code.

“They will just walk into a business that still requires it just because they’re tired of wearing it or don’t agree with the rules,” said Keeton. “Maybe even think they’re bigger than the rules, I don’t know.”

Other residents say the 15 months of health restrictions really burnt them out mentally and want life to return to normal.

“If I had family members that are older and having problems, I would wear a mask in that situation,” said David Waddle, a resident of Dayton. “But personally, I’m not wearing a mask anymore. I’m done, I don’t have to do it at work so I’m not wearing a mask.”

Governor Mike DeWine said the state would be ending its COVID-19 state of emergency this Friday, removing every health restriction put in place during the pandemic.