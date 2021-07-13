Miami University offering 80+ prizes as incentive for students to get vaccinated

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami University is offering more than 80 prizes as encouragement for students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.



“We are so excited to welcome our 20,000-plus students back to our nationally recognized Miami Experience this fall. We are planning for an exciting, robust, and immersive semester,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said. “Because vaccination remains our most effective and important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19, we want students to get vaccinated and report that they received their vaccinations.”

Oxford and regional campuses will all run a vaccine incentive program. All full-time students are eligible to participate if they meet all of the following requirements.

They are registered as a full-time student in the fall semester

They have received at least a first dose of a two-dose vaccine or have completed a single-dose vaccine

They upload proof of their vaccination into Miami’s online medical portal

Among this 80-plus prizes are:

Bursar credit equal to one Tuition Promise semester of in-state tuition and fees (maximum value $8,352)

Bursar credit for a Miami meal plan for one year (maximum value $3,000)

VIP box tickets for the student and nine friends to a Miami hockey game

Cash prizes

Laptops

Bookstore gift cards

The university assures participants that no taxpayer or tuition dollars are being used to fund the prizes. For more information, click here.