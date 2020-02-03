Miami U. implements new guidelines based on federal health recommendations

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Although the coronavirus test results came back negative for two Miami University students, campus officials say they are implementing additional guidelines based on federal public health recommendations.

Any Miami University student, faculty, or staff member who returns from China after Sunday, February 2 at 5 pm will not be allowed to come to campus for 14 days after leaving mainland China.

The University says they will work with those affected by this to make arrangements for completing classwork or attendance for employment.

Those who returned from China before February 2 at 5 pm are asked to self-monitor their health for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms who have traveled to the impacted area should call Student Health Services at 513-529-3000.

University officials stress that there is no need to change any routine activities or behaviors unless you have recently returned from China.