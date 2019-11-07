Miami tops rival Ohio 24-21 in the Battle of the Bricks

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:
redhawks_209629

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Sloman matched his career-best 53-yard field goal with 3:48 to play, Ryan McWood and Kameron Butler combined a clutch sack and Miami (Ohio) edged rival Ohio 24-21 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the official 150th anniversary of the first collegiate game and was close all the way. The game was tied at 7 at halftime and the teams combined for 24 points in the fourth quarter.

After Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke’s second rushing touchdown tied the game with 8:58 to play, the RedHawks (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) took more than five minutes to grind out 40 yards before Sloman’s kick.

Rourke got the Bobcats to the 37 but after an incomplete pass he was sacked for an 8-yard loss and after a 5-yard penalty for third-and-23 he threw two more incompletions.

Jaylon Bester ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which is now in control of the MAC East Division.

Rourke passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and ran for 89 yards. The Bobcats (4-5, 3-2) were hurt by losing two fumbles. Ohio had 374 yards of total offense, 96 more than Miami.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS