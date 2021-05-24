Miami County sees 129% increase in vaccination rate; Over 2.7M Ohioans register for vaccine lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County tied for fifth place as one of the Ohio counties that has seen the greatest increase, 129%, in vaccination rates following the announcement of the Vax-a-Million vaccine lottery.

“After announcing this promotion, we’ve seen the biggest increase in vaccinations in the 16- to 17-year-old age group: a 94% increase. Among 18- and 19-year-olds, there has been a 46% increase. From the 20 to 49 age group, a 55% increase in vaccinations,” said DeWine.

The governor said that this increase in vaccinations has also led to 2,758,470 Ohioans registering for the $1 million drawing and 104,386 young Ohioans registered for the scholarship drawing.

The first winners will be announced Wednesday, May 26, at 7:29 p.m.