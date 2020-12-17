Miami County added to state’s COVID-19 watch list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine updated Ohioans on the state’s advisory system Thursday, adding Miami County to the watch list as it approaches a Level 4 Public Emergency.

Miami County is currently the only county on the state’s watch list. However, Richland County is the only one in the purple.

“We’re seeing counties move to Watch List and then purple when we’re seeing worsening trends in cases and healthcare indicators, and then a return to red when these all plateau at a very critical level,” DeWine said.

Counties in the state’s top 20 list have between nine to 13 times more spread of COVID-19 than the Centers for Disease Control define has “high incidence” within a community. Darke County is the only county in the Miami Valley on the list.

DeWine also thanked the CDC scaling up Ohio’s vaccination of nursing home residents and staff. The state would be among the first in the country to receive vaccines through Walgreen’s, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.

Like Pfizer before it, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is expected to be cleared for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday. If approved, Ohio hospitals are expecting nearly 200,000 doses by next week.