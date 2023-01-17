WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Deer culling begins Tuesday night in one Ohio community and that means a popular reservation will close, along with several roads surrounding it.

Barriers sit outside the entrance to the North Chagrin Reservation in Willoughby Hills Monday.

“We do come here pretty often. It might change our plans,” said resident Austin Dunn.

Residents reacted to the news that Cleveland Metroparks sharpshooters will begin culling deer in the park starting Tuesday night.

“I guess safety is the biggest concern,” said resident Cindy Stefanek.

“I understand the argument for it. It’s for population control, but it feels a little dangerous in a park that I see get very busy,” said Dunn.

The reservation, along with Buttermilk Falls Parkway and Sunset Lane, will close from dusk until dawn over the next two months. That’s when sharpshooters will thin out the deer population.

It’s something residents say is an ongoing problem in Willoughby Hills.

“My brother and dad both got hit twice, each. They’ve had cars in the shop consistently for the past six months,” said Stefanek.

According to the Willoughby Hills police chief, the city is working on its own deer management ordinance. The chief said the goal is to have something in place for next deer season.

The Metroparks said the deer are delivered to a processor the next day. The deer meat is then donated to the Cleveland Food Bank.

Deer culling is also planned at other Metroparks reservations across Northeast Ohio.

The Metroparks said police will be stationed at the entrances of those parks to ensure the safety of any visitors.