CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — In just a matter of days, Taylor Swift and her Swifties will be taking over the Queen City.

Beginning on Thursday, June 29, Swift’s official merchandise trailer will open outside of the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Freedom Way in Cincinnati.

The truck will open for business on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Swifties to purchase for their “Wildest Dreams.” On Friday and Saturday, the truck will be opening at 12 p.m. Officials say Swifties will be able to start lining up to purchase items at 8 a.m.

The two sold-out concerts are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati officials believe at least 125,000 Swifties will be in the city for Swift’s time in town.