Mercer, Montgomery in Top 5 Ohio counties ranked by highest virus occurrence by population

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County remains in the state’s Top 10 list of Ohio counties ranked by highest virus occurrence.

Mercer County now holds the #4 spot, with Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, and Darke falling to spots 5-8, respectively.

Governor DeWine said in his Tuesday news conference that COVID-19 cases at the University of Dayton continue to contribute to these metrics. Last week, Montgomery County had the second highest occurrence of cases per population.

