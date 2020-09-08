Mercer, Montgomery in Top 5 Ohio counties ranked by highest virus occurrence by population

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County remains in the state’s Top 10 list of Ohio counties ranked by highest virus occurrence.
Mercer County now holds the #4 spot, with Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, and Darke falling to spots 5-8, respectively.
Governor DeWine said in his Tuesday news conference that COVID-19 cases at the University of Dayton continue to contribute to these metrics. Last week, Montgomery County had the second highest occurrence of cases per population.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man celebrates 100th birthday by breaking SCUBA record
- Rochester police chief retires in wake of Daniel Prude death
- ‘Absolutely ridiculous’: DeWine says FEMA camps, family separation not happening in Ohio
- Virtual WiBN Leadership Conference
- Bethany Village Chicken Salad