Menchie's to close all Northeast Ohio stores due to pandemic

Ohio

Some stores are closing immediately

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN) – Frozen yogurt fans are going to have fewer options these days as Menchie’s announced plans to close all Northeast Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania, locations permanently.

In a Facebook post, the company explained the hard decision was made due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sweet treat chain has a location in Boardman as well as Avon, Westlake, Cleveland, Brooklyn, South Euclid and more. It appears some shops are closing up immediately.

