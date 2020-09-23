Menchie’s to close all Northeast Ohio stores due to pandemic

(WKBN) – Frozen yogurt fans are going to have fewer options these days as Menchie’s announced plans to close all Northeast Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania, locations permanently.
In a Facebook post, the company explained the hard decision was made due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sweet treat chain has a location in Boardman as well as Avon, Westlake, Cleveland, Brooklyn, South Euclid and more. It appears some shops are closing up immediately.
