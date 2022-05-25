COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Memorial Day weekend is approaching and with it a time when many Ohio cemeteries will attract visitors wanting to honor those who died while serving in the military.

During this time, the Ohio Department of Commerce is asking those who see any improper maintenance of these cemeteries to report it to cemetery management.

“For many Ohioans, Memorial Day is more than a time to barbecue or a day off from work,” said Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield. “It’s a time to remember those who gave their lives in service to this country. Cemetery visits play an important role on this occasion. We encourage those who visit their loved ones and heroes to report any issues to the cemetery property owners. If issues cannot be resolved locally, do not hesitate to contact our agency.”

The ODC has laws and guidelines for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries to help keep cemeteries clean and inviting, a release by the organization said. These guidelines include cutting the grass at least once a month and removing trash and funeral flowers monthly, along with maintaining and repairing roads, buildings and fencing as necessary.

If the cemetery management cannot resolve the issue, the release said to contact the Ohio Cemetery Resolution Commission.

To file a complaint with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission, email Web.Real@com.ohio.gov