COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new year kicks off with another record lottery jackpot after a year that saw multiple billion-dollar jackpots.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, worth an estimated $785 million (or a cool $403.8 million for the cash option), is the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and comes after a year of record-setting jackpots.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday are 25, 29, 33, 41, and 44, and the gold Mega Ball 18.

With no grand prize winner, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million, with the next drawing set to take place on Friday, January 6. The new jackpot would be paid through an annuity over 29 years with the cash payout for Friday’s jackpot being an estimated $483.5 million.

A Match 5 winning ticket, matching the five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball, netted one Ohioan $1 million last Friday, the last drawing of 2022. In total, 2,776,599 prizes of at least $2 or more were won during the last drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.

While the $785 million Tuesday jackpot is certainly nothing to sneeze at, it pales in comparison to two $1 billion-plus jackpots awarded in the last six months – a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawn on Nov. 7, and a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn July 29.

Tuesday’s jackpot is now the fourth largest in Mega Millions history, with the three other jackpots each eclipsing $1 billion.

$1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021

For comparison, the next Powerball jackpot, set to be drawn Wednesday, is worth $291 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbus, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and sell for $2 each.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.