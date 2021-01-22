Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1 billion

CLEVELAND (WDTN) – As Mega Millions jackpot excitement continues to grow, so does the jackpot, which now stands at $1.0 billion for the Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 drawing.

At $1 billion, the Ohio Lotter said this is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The cash option is $739.6 million.

Ohio players have been lucky in recent Mega Millions drawings. On Friday, Jan. 15, a lucky customer at Meijer Inc. #106, located at 9200 North Main Street in Englewood, matched 5-of-5 Mega Millions numbers without the Mega Ball on an auto-pick ticket, winning $1 million.

The Ohio Lottery urged players to enjoy the games safely and responsibly by maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask when making purchases. Ohio Lottery customers can purchase tickets in retail by visiting the counter or limit face-to-face interaction by using one of the Ohio Lottery self-service machines.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each. Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

