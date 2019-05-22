Medical marijuana is officially for sale in Greater Cincinnati

LEBANON, Ohio (WLWT) - Medical marijuana is officially on sale in the Greater Cincinnati area.

About Wellness Ohio opened its doors at 9 a.m. Tuesday, signaling the start of marijuana sales months in the making.

Located at 1525 Genntown Drive, Suite B, in Lebanon, Ohio, Warren County's most nontraditional business is now selling its product.

"Welcome to About Wellness Ohio," said Alyssa Tomlinson, a worker at Greater Cincinnati's first medical marijuana dispensary.

Inside the dispensary's sales room, patients with any of 21 qualifying conditions will be able to buy more than just flowering marijuana buds when sales start Tuesday.

"We're actually pretty lucky, since we're gonna be the first one opening here in southwest Ohio -- we're gonna have a variety of products," Mac Amin, who also works at About Wellness Ohio, said. "So not only are we gonna have the flower, the buds, we will have oils, we will have tinctures and we'll have gummies on the lineup."

Amin said the dispensary is unique in that it's owned by pharmacists.

"We want to treat this as a pharmacy. We want to run this as patient care. We don't have budtenders, we have sales associates," Amin said. "To me, personally, we don't sell weed. We sell cannabis. We sell medical marijuana."

Amin knows some patients will have experience buying marijuana elsewhere, but unlike dispensaries in states where patients can only buy cannabis with cash, About Wellness Ohio offers another option.

"We will accept cash and we will accept debit cards," Amin said. "So patients don't have to feel they need to have all this cash on hand."

Ohio law lets registered patients buy a 90-day supply of marijuana, but Amin prefers starting with a smaller amount to see what helps patients the most.

"Let's find out what product works for you," he said. "Let's find out how you're using it. And let's go ahead and talk in a couple days. And if that's the right one for you let's get you back in here and let's get you a bigger package."

Workers at About Ohio Wellness will review what a patient's doctor feels would be the right amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes users feel high, to recommend. In some cases, marijuana with low amounts of THC combined with CBD for pain relief will be what patients take home.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.