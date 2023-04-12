DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across parts of Indiana and Ohio are feeling the impact of a massive industrial fire in Richmond, which continues to burn more than 24 hours after it started at a recycling center.

The fire prompted an evacuation of multiple Indiana residents who were ordered to leave the area for safety reasons.

Drone footage obtained Wednesday shows smoke pouring from the building. According to fire officials, plastic inside is still burning and could continue to do so for days.

Many have expressed concerns over the potential health impact of the fire. Dr. Joseph Allen, Regional Medical Director for Premier Health, said it is crucial to be aware of how you are feeling and to see a doctor if you start feeling sick.

Dr. Allen echoed what Wayne County Public Health officials have said about the evacuation and shelter in place orders. If you are in the path of the smoke, close any windows and doors and turn off your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

You should also be careful if you suffer from allergies. Dr. Allen said those symptoms can flare up if you come into contact with the smoke. If you develop a rash, seek medical attention.

Dr. Allen went on to add that even if you have no allergy history, you should still get symptoms checked out by a medical professional.

Additionally, the chemicals produced by the fire can cause some wheezing and shortness of breath. Masks are good to use if you are someone who is at a higher risk, but only specific masks will filter out toxins.

“The normal mask we’re used to wearing now may not protect you from these,” Dr. Allen said. “It may take something like the hazmat suit…The big suits, the gas masks, if you will, to filter out some of those. So, they may be helpful. They may not be helpful. Really, I think if you’re going to be exposed, there may be a layer of protection that’s worth using.”

Even if the area someone is in is not showing signs, it’s still very important to remain vigilant and seek medical professional help if signs do arise.