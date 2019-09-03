Live Now
Medical board to review nearly 2,000 ‘sexual boundary’ cases

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio plans to review nearly 2,000 closed cases involving alleged “sexual boundary” violations by doctors over the past 25 years to see if any involved evidence of criminal misconduct that was ignored.

Gov. Mike DeWine requested such a review after learning credible evidence was ignored in a 1996 investigation of an Ohio State University team doctor now accused of widespread sexual abuse.

DeWine asked the board to review about 1,500 closed cases involving sexual assault allegations.

Medical board spokeswoman Tessie Pollock said Tuesday the board is casting a slightly wider net to include any with allegations of “sexual boundary” violations.

She says that description could include improper, non-physical interactions that aren’t necessarily a crime, such as a doctor asking a patient out for a date.

