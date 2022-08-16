COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New Ohio mothers will now be able to receive extended health coverage through Medicaid.

Governor DeWine said Tuesday the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Ohio Medicaid’s extended coverage for new moms. The coverage is extended for mothers from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child.

“Maternal health is a strong predictor of a child’s health, so by extending health coverage for new moms, we are helping to provide the healthiest possible start in life for Ohio’s children,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio began this extended coverage on April 1, 2022, and CMS’s final approval is the last step to ensuring we can continue providing these services.”

The available coverage includes the following: treatment for postpartum depression, medical care for chronic conditions, breastfeeding resources, and evidence-based nurse home visiting.

According to the release, CMS said the extension will allow approximately 21,000 Ohio moms annually to be eligible for the coverage.

“We know that access to postpartum care not only saves lives but leads to better health outcomes for moms and their babies,” said Maureen Corcoran, director of Ohio Medicaid. “Extending eligibility for a full year postpartum ensures women have access to critical services that impact maternal morbidity and mortality as well as the health of their baby.”